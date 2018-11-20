MA 48: Waste Prevention and Reuse in Vienna

In Vienna, reuse and waste prevention has a high priority. DI Franziska Howorka and DI Paul Lichtberger explain how Municipal Department 48 (MD 48) has been responsible for waste management since 1989, including the founding of city’s first reuse shop – the so called 48er-Basar.

For the purpose of reuse and waste prevention, still usable but thrown-out goods were collected at the recycling centres of the city and sold in the 48er-Basar. The Basar, however, looked like a common flea market.

As a further development of the 48er-Basar, the 48er-Tandler was opened in summer 2015. With a central location and a modern interior design with up-cycling furniture, it aims to attract all groups of the population – even people who are not used to buy secondhand goods.

Reuse and waste prevention are more than just the selling of used goods, measures have to be taken in advance. Therefore the MA 48 carried out a campaign in order to inform the citizens about the possibility of waste prevention and reuse by bringing their reusable goods to one of the recycling centres instead of disposing of them.

Additionally, the recycling centres were equipped with new collection-facilities, the so-called Tandler-Boxes, as well as the staff was well trained and sensitized for this topic.

In addition to the items from the recycling centres, unclaimed goods from the city’s lost and found service as well as items from the city administration which are not in use any more are given a second chance in the reuse shop.

The 48er-Tandler offers a wide range of goods, e.g. household articles, textiles, games, books, DVDs, DCs, electric appliances, bicycles, sports equipment, furniture and many more. All goods are in good shape and well presented.

The concept of the reuse shop has been proven to be successful. Every week ca. 2.300 people are visiting the 48er-Tandler. Hence, hundreds of tonnes of waste can be prevented on a yearly basis.

Moreover, by donating the revenues to charitable purposes as well as giving a material donation to social organisations, the 48er-Tandler is not only a contribution to the environment, but also a contribution to the society.

