Machinex expands its robot sales to Italy with its partner BioMRF

Machinex recently joined forces with an Italian partner to develop the local market for SamurAI sorting robots. BioMRF Technologies, a provider of waste management solutions, now offers its Italian customers cutting-edge technology that can sort recyclable materials using artificial intelligence. Luigi Castelli, Managing Director, and his son Carlo, Project Engineer, lead the BioMRF Technologies company. Luigi, who has been in the business for 40 years, is well known for his work in the composting industry and MSW sorting. ‘’The great presence of BioMRF in Italy’s waste and recycling industry will be extremely valuable for expanding the SamurAI force in this new market. We are very enthusiastic about further developing our presence in Europe, and we look forward to working with BioMRF in selling our first units in Italy!’’ says Jonathan Ménard, Vice-President of Sales and Strategic Positioning at Machinex.

‘’We are very pleased to represent an internationally-renowned company like Machinex. I am confident about the success of the SamurAI in Italy,’’ comments Luigi. The Italian market is very favorable for the integration of sorting robots. This is due to several large companies having difficulty filling manual sorting jobs and high turnover rates due to the impact of safety regulations. ‘’There is plenty of room for advanced technologies in Italy since the local government encourages industries to modernize their old facilities with strong fiscal incentives related to Industry 4.0 investments, ‘’ added Carlo.

The market for sorting robots has experienced marked enthusiasm in Europe for several years, and Machinex had already seen great success since launching the SamurAI in 2018. Having already established a strong presence in the United Kingdom for the last decade, the recycling equipment manufacturer began a breakthrough in France last year. Since then, it has already sold six robots to Veolia, which will be in operation in 2021. SamurAI sales are well underway, with more than 45 robots sold across North America and Europe. The SamurAI also made its debut in Asia in the fall of 2020 with an installation in Hong Kong.

About SamurAI Sorting Robot

Featuring a unique four articulation robot, this machine employs superior artificial intelligence technology to identify materials for accurate, positive product recovery or precise quality control. The AI operates according to a pre-determined order of task hierarchy. This process maximizes financial return while continually learning and improving from operating experience to assure maximum recognition efficiency. Compared to a human sorter that achieves an average of 35 picks per minute, the SamurAI manages to double this average by reaching 70 picks per minute.