Machinex Upgrades Boulder Country Recycling Facility with New Optical Sorters

Canadian recycling equipment manufacturer, Machinex, has supplied equipment for a major upgrade of the container line at a 45,000 TPA Material Recycling Facility (MRF) in Boulder County, Colorado.

The facility, which processes 25 tonnes of material per hour, receives over 45,000 tonnes of recyclables from single-stream collection per year.

According to the manufacturer, the County decided to modernise is container line to maximise recycling of plastics and decrease manual sorting. In order to meet those needs, it provided two MACH Hyspec® Optical Sorters.

The first ejects PET and PP, while the second ejects HDPE and mixed plastics. A Machinex Eddy Current was also installed upstream of the optical sorters to sort aluminium cans.

There are multiple equipment manufacturers in this plant and Chris Hawn, Executive Vice-President of Sales & Business Development at Machinex said the company is “always ready, to perform major retrofits or upgrade existing systems that don’t have Machinex equipment in the first place.”

Rick Kattar, Recycling Operations Analyst at Boulder County added: “We accomplished the retrofit upgrades with little operational disruption and a keen awareness of the importance of working in partnership to achieve our goals.”

Machinex said that it worked to maintain a transparent action plan which engaged the County and its operator, EcoCycle, throughout the duration of the project.

