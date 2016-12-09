Macpresse Launches MAC 110/2 Waste Baler Series in France

Italian waste baling equipment manufacturer, Macpresse, has showcased its new MAC 110/2 series of balers at the Polutec trade show in Lyon, France along with its partner M.A.C. Environnement.

With more than 100 active installations and 40 years of continuous presence in the French market, Macpresse said that t new series is a response to a rapidly changing waste management market with many companies are facing a common problem: to process and treat very different materials, reducing energy and transportation costs.

According to the manufacturer its MAC 110/2 series of multi-material balers is born from the synergy between its technical department and its customers, with the goal of providing even better performing machines, capable of baling different type of materials: plastic, paper, biomasses and waste (RDF).

Compared to the previous series, MAC 110/2 Boasts about/boasts of very respectable numbers: + 30% energy efficiency, + 30% service life, + 10% robustness, + 45% XL channel, + 12% hopper dimensions. The ram force and the counter-pressure cylinder of the MAC 110/2 allow an always axial push without radial loads on the seals.

The company used the Pollutec trade show as the opportunity to launch the new baling press in France. It attended with Mac Environement, its French partner, which has two offices - one at Doméliers dans l'Oise to cover northern France and Belgium and one in Fréjus, to serve customers in Southern France and a growing technical and commercial team.

According to one customer, Michel Eltes, the CFO at Solarz & Cie, a company specialised in the treatment and recycling of secondary raw materials: "Spare parts availability, in addition to professional technicians are undoubtedly the keys to our attachment to the brand.”

“Technical developments allow us to improve our productivity by producing more and faster with machines that are reliable and can easily be used by our employees. That is why we bought 18 presses in 25 years and that 100% of balers at Ste SOLARZ are Macpresse," he added.

Strong balers, reliable and easy to use: these are the common traits of Macpresse products and its new series that will conquer even the most demanding customers in the French market.

