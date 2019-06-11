Man & Puppy Survive Garbage Truck Compaction in Provo, Utah

Shortly before 5 am on 6 June 2019 the Provo Police Department in Utah investigated an injury involving a trash collection truck and rescued a man and his puppy from the compactor.

According to the Police Department’s Facebook page, a 43 year old man was sleeping in a dumpster with his puppy near 2100 S. 950 E.

A garbage truck collected and compacted the contents of the dumpster including the man and his dog.

The vehicle’s operator heard the man call for help and stopped the machine. The victim was transported to Utah Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. His dog was unharmed.

