Masdar and Bee’ah Confirm 30MW Waste to Energy Project for Sharjah, UAE

Abu Dhabi’s based renewable energy company Masdar and UAE environmental services and waste management firm, Bee’ah, are to build a 300,000 tonne per year waste to energy plant in Sharjah.

The deal was confirmed at the recent About Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and once operational the plant will produce 30MW of energy from municipal solid waste.

The partners said that by diverting as much as 300,000 tonnes of solid waste from landfill each year, the project will help Sharjah reach its zero waste-to-landfill target by 2020 – and the UAE deliver on its 2021 goal of diverting 75% of solid waste from landfills.

Masdar and Bee’ah originally signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the development of new energy projects at ADSW 2016 and have now confirmed that commitment.

The facility will incinerate up to 37.5 tonnes of solid waste per hour and will add 30MW of power to what is produced by Bee'ah's auxiliary waste to energy project, which the company said will eventually supply a total of 90 MW to the Sharjah electricity grid.

“Today marks the first venture in the realisation of the partnership that we announced with Masdar last year,” said Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah,.

“The cutting-edge waste-to-energy plant in Sharjah is a concrete example of what this strategic partnership will deliver to the UAE and the communities that we serve,” he added.

“The agreement signed today will lead to more projects and bold initiatives that will help the partnership to ensure a sustainable and green future for the UAE," concluded Al Huraimel.

Established in 2007, Bee’ah said that it collects approximately 2.3 million tonnes of waste from nearly one million households in Sharjah each year, diverting around 70% of its to its recycling from landfill.

“As one of the leading renewable energy developers in the Middle East and North Africa, we are proud to enter into a partnership with Bee’ah that will both diversify our clean energy portfolio and help commercialise sustainable solutions to Sharjah’s and the UAE’s waste management challenges,” commented Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar.

“With GCC countries having among the highest rates of per-capita waste production in the world, sustainable waste management solutions are both critically important and a clear business opportunity,” he added.

Masdar will combine its proven expertise in renewable energy project development over the last ten years with Bee’ah’s track record in environmentally responsible waste management, to deliver a project that will catalyse further investment in waste-to-energy infrastructure in the UAE and beyond,” concluded the CEO.

