Max-AI Visual Identification System & Total Intelligence Platform as WasteExpo & IFAT

Bulk Handlings Systems (BHS), in collaboration with its subsidiary National Recovery Technologies (NRT), has launched a new technology - Max-AI Visual Identification System that will provide Material Recycling Facility (MRF) operators improved levels of information about their business.

The Max-AI Visual Identification System (VIS) is powered by Max-AI® technology and provides real time material identification in recycling plants.

According to Eugene, Oregon based BHS, the Total Intelligence Platform provides operators and other stakeholders powerful MRF and business intelligence. Both products will be on display at the upcoming WasteExpo and IFAT shows.

Max-AI VIS is said to be a cost effective way to monitor material composition in the sorting process. Through deep learning technology, Max-AI technology employs both multi-layered neural networks and a vision system to see and identify objects similar to the way a person does.

The system can be used to verify the quality of end products, or to monitor the quantity of recyclables in a MRF’s residue as it leaves a system. This data is available to operators in a highly visualized manner through the Total Intelligence Platform, in both real time and trending.

BHS said that the technology allows an operator to compare the composition of the materil for the day, week, month or any other period they choose to track key performance indicators.

The Total Intelligence Platform provides information to track the entire recycling process in a visual and easy-to-use interface. The flexible platform monitors and tracks throughput, uptime, downtime events, material composition, motor amperage, and performance data from optical sorters and Max-AI-powered equipment.

The technology is also said to provide operators with information external to the recycling system but vital to operational success, including inbound and outbound weights, bales shipped and bales on hand by commodity.

“While perhaps not as sexy as robotic sorting, the idea that we can now see and track input composition, residue composition and product quality automatically is something that our customers are really excited about,” said BHS CEO Steve Miller.

“Max-AI VIS identifies recyclables in real time, and the Total Intelligence Platform communicates that information to stakeholders. These capabilities provide our customers a new level of information in an intuitive way that allows them to optimise their operations and maximize profitability.”

Also on display at both WasteExpo and IFAT is the Max-AI AQC (Autonomous Quality Control). At WasteExpo, the Kadant PAAL booth features a PAAL Konti baler. Last year Kadant collaborated with BHS, making BHS the exclusive provider of Kadant PAAL balers to recycling systems in the US and Canada.

The first baler sold by BHS is operational at the Monterey Regional Waste Management District in Marina, California where it is said to be the first high capacity extrusion baler capable of baling all recyclables.

