McNeilus to Auction High-Spec Refuse Collection Vehicle for Charity at WasteExpo

Minnesota based refuse collection vehicle manufacturer, McNeilus Truck & Manufacturing, Inc., is donating a Atlantic Series Front Loader for auction at WasteExpo 2017 to raise money for the Environmental Research & Education Foundation (EREF) charity.

The company, a part of the Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK), said that the vehicle features a 40 cubic yard capacity, 10,000-pound-rated arms, Excalibre™ packing cylinders, service lift and camera system, and will be part of a live auction at the EREF booth on Wednesday, 10 May .

The auction generates funds to assist the EREF’s scientific research and educational initiatives for sustainable waste management practices.

McNeilus is also donating to the EREF’s silent auction with a pair of tickets to NASCAR’s NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. These tickets also come with exclusive pit passes for two, donated courtesy of Go Fas Racing car #32 team owner Archie St. Hillarie and McNeilus. Bids for the silent auction can be placed by texting “EREF17” to phone number 24700, or in-person throughout the show.

In McNeilus’s own booth (#2235), the company is showcasing two vehicles – a Meridian™ Front Loader and Zero Radius™ Side Loader, both with new body enhancements – as well as interactive displays on the McNeilus CODE™ controls system and Street Smart Vision 10 fleet management system. Eight additional McNeilus vehicles will be featured in partner booths throughout the tradeshow.

The company said that its Meridian Front Loader and Zero Radius Side Loader feature enhancements that upgrade performance, durability and serviceability.

“We take pride in carefully listening to our customers to continuously improve our products and expand our branch locations and services to exceed their expectations, said Brad Nelson, president, McNeilus Truck & Manufacturing, Inc., and Oshkosh Corporation’s Commercial Segment.

