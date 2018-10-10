Meridian Waste Expands Waste Collection & Handling Business with Florida Acquisition

Greensboro, Georgia based Meridian Waste, an integrated, non-hazardous solid waste services company, has acquired Partner Disposal, which provides solid waste services in the greater Jacksonville, Florida market.

The acquisition comes on the heels of Nassau County approving Meridian Waste for a commercial and residential hauler’s permit earlier this month.

Meridian said that it will now provide environmental waste services to approximately 300 new commercial customers and 3500 new residential customers in the Jacksonville area. The Company will operate from two North Florida facilities, including Partner Disposal’s existing location in Yulee, Flordia. and the company’s new Jacksonville commercial hauling location.

Since Warren Equity Partners acquired Meridian Waste in April 2018, the Company has expanded outside of its operations in St. Louis, MO, and Richmond, VA. into new service areas in Augusta, GA; Macon, GA; Blacksburg, VA; and now Northeast Florida. Partner Disposal is Meridian Waste’s fifth add-on acquisition under Warren Equity Partners’ ownership.

“While this is a new market for Meridian Waste, it’s certainly not a new market for our leadership team,” commented Wally Hall, CEO of Meridian Waste.

“We remain focused on staying nimble and taking advantage of opportunities to serve more customers with quality environmental services. Partner Disposal has a strong management and operational team that has proven its ability to provide stellar services in a competitive market,” he continued.

Michael Zhang, Vice President at Warren Equity Partners added: "We believe that Jacksonville is a great fit for our vision to build Meridian Waste into a leading waste services company throughout the Southeastern United States."

