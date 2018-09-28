Metal Recycer EMR Supports Local Children in Dundee

Privately owned metal recycling firm EMR, has partnered with Aberfoyle Childcare, a care centre for children across Dundee, to help children to get outdoors and explore nature.

EMR’s site in Dundee has donated over £1400 to help the centre develop its outdoor space to help bring children together to play and engage with nature.

The funding has been used to build an outdoor sensory area and purchase play equipment including a sand pit, shelter and a wooden seating area.

EMR Area Manager Tom Watts said: “At EMR we put a great deal of importance on supporting the communities that are close to our sites. We are delighted to have a partnership with an organisation that support’s the local children and it’s great to know that the money will make a real difference to local children. We look forward to continue supporting them further in the future.”

Aberfoyle Childcare Manager Stephanie Gormley added: “We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone at EMR. We will now be able to provide the children with extended play experiences and can now make our outdoor environment fun and exciting again!”

EMR have also donated recycling bins to the centre in a bid to raise awareness of the importance of recycling.

