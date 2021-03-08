Metro Green Recycling opens new Construction and Demolition Landfill

The new Metro Green Franklin County Landfill accepts concrete, wood, cardboard, drywall, carpet, asphalt shingle, brick, metal and additional C&D debris. However, materials like batteries, tires, flammables, acids, household garbage, paints, electronics, and other hazardous materials are not accepted.

The Franklin County C&D landfill is part of the Metro Green Recycling facilities and concrete recycling facilities around the greater metro Atlanta area.

The company says its multiple facilities in Georgia are designed to process the debris resulting from construction, renovation, repair, and demolition of commercial buildings, houses, roads, bridges, and other structures. Through Metro Green’s most recent facility, the company aims to support North Georgia’s economic development and helping it grow by providing a convenient landfill for C&D projects in Franklin County.