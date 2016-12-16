Metso Delivers Mobile Waste Shredder to French Recycling Firm

Recycling and shredding equipment manufacturer, Metso, is sending a special Christmas present from its factory in Denmark to one of its customers in northwest France, am M&J PreShred 4000 waste shredder.

According to the company demand for mobile shredders, i.e. shredders which are mobile during operating and which can be loaded and transported easily, has significantly increased over the past few years.

Aside from the sale of the M&J PreShred 4000 to Baudelet Environnement, Metos said that it has had a successful year in France, mainly thanks to strong cooperation with French dealer Medimat, which also made the Baudelet deal.

Baudelet Environnement is a large privately-held company that manages waste and metal recycling in 11 sites in the north of France and is also a regular customer of Metso Germany.

The M&J PreShred 4000 is a large shredder said to be capable of shredding virtually any type of material.

According to the manufacturer it is designed to meet the special needs of plants in which the incoming material varies greatly in terms of size and composition and can contain unknown quantities of steel, stones and concrete

M&J PreShred 4000 features asynchronous bi-directional shredding technology, which reduces wear and keeps waste constantly, moving in a consistent flow.

The double hydrostatic drive is also said to be reliable under heavy loads and shocks, and all knives and exposed cutting table components are made of Hardox 500 wear resistant steel for less wear and less downtime.

A central lubricating system is standard on all machines, and intelligent shredding routines automatically adapt to processed material characteristics.

