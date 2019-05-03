Metso Gets Ready for Waste Expo 2019

Waste shredding and recycling equipment manufacturer, Metso, is to showcase a broad range of pre-shredder and fine-shredder setups, as well as services designed to help customers make their operations more efficient at Waste Expo 2019, taking place May 6-9 in Las Vegas.

Metso experts at the event will advise on choosing the most suitable equipment for different types of waste recycling needs to secure optimal process efficiency, sustainability and reliability.

"Waste Expo is an ideal platform for us to meet with our current and prospective customers to discuss their business needs and how Metso can help them," said Lou Martins, General Sales Manager, North America, Metso.

New pre-shredders top off the range

Metso's M&J pre-shredding technology for stationary and mobile plants is based on a powerful knife design and open cutting tables. This is said to benefit customers looking for a robust high-capacity shredder for continuous use at a high run rate even with hard and abrasive materials.

Attendees will be able to view the Metso M&J PreShred 4000 Mobile unit on crawlers. The 4000 series is the most popular pre-shredder in Metso's portfolio. It has a long history of proven market success in various industry segments and meets the special needs of extremely varied incoming material.

Metso is expanding its waste recycling product range with the launch of the new Metso M&J K-series pre-shredders. The first two models will be M&J K160 and M&J K210. The new competitive models provide a low cost-per-ton with high reliability, ease of operation and great flexibility for various waste types and feature a design optimized especially for sites with a 5-45 tons/hour production requirement.

Fine shredders

The reliable Metso M&J FineShred range consists of one- or two-shaft shredders that are ideal for all recycling purposes since they handle a wide range of different materials. The multi-edged shaft is fitted with a patented blade system and fed by a pusher.

This intelligent system is claimed to ensure minimum wear and energy consumption, producing a highly consistent and homogenous output, thus making the M&J FineShred range extremely suitable for alternative fuel production (RDF/SRF).

The comprehensive waste recycling product range, covering pre- and fine-shredding technologies, is supported by an extensive scope of service solutions from Metso and a global network of service specialists and local service partners who are ready to help 24/7/365.

If you’re planning to attend Waste Expo 2019, Metso can be found at booth No. 2221.

Metso to Relocate its Waste Recycling Business in Denmark

Finnish equipment and process control manufacturer, Metso, is to relocate its waste recycling business to a new built factory and office facility in Denmark.

Metso Delivers Mobile Waste Shredder to French Recycling Firm

Recycling and shredding equipment manufacturer, Metso, is sending a special Christmas present from its factory in Denmark to one of its customers in northwest France, am M&J PreShred 4000 waste shredder.

New 17 tonne per hour RDF Shredders from Finnish Manufacturer Metso

Finnish waste processing equipment manufacturer, Metso, has launched new single shaft Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) shredders - the M&J FineShred 1550 and 3550.