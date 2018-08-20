Metso to Relocate its Waste Recycling Business in Denmark

Finnish equipment and process control manufacturer, Metso, is relocating its waste recycling business to a new built factory and office facility in Denmark.

Part of the relocating costs will be funded by selling the current property and estate in Horsens, Denmark. Metso said that it has received a firm purchase offer from a local developer.

The company added that Horsens is one of the fastest growing cities in Denmark. Metso's current property is located within the city's limits, and developers are constantly seeking attractive options to develop the area.

"We have now an opportunity to relocate our business to a logistically more suitable industrial area, and offer the current property to be developed for other purposes," explained Uffe Hansen, President, Recycling business area.

The transaction is subject to final approval of the area's development plan by the Horsens city council. The new facility, optimised for business needs, is estimated to be ready in 2020.

