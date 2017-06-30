Metso Wins Metal Market's Scrap Equipment Provider of the Year Award

Finnish equipment manufacturer, Metso, has won the American Metal Market's (AMM) Award for being the best Scrap Equipment Provider of the Year the best-in-class performance.

The AMM 2017 Awards for Steel Excellence event, which took place in New York, honored, in part, because of special attention to helping customers improve operational efficiency and environmental stewardship with sustainable solutions.

Metso recently increased its number of personnel in North America to put together an experienced and knowledgeable sales staff for the region in metal recycling products and services.

"Members of Metso's recycling organisation have performed and excelled in varied backgrounds, including engineering, field service, shredder operations, product development, sales, and management,” said Keith Carroll, VP, Metso Metal Recycling, Americas.

The company said that its customers range from large multinational scrap yards and leading players in the automotive industry to steelworks and local family-run scrap yards. It added that its solutions are designed with state-of-the-art technology and the highest safety standards to help drive sustainable improvements in performance and profitability.

“Metso's product offering for metal recycling is among the most comprehensive in the industry,” said Carroll. “Through our Lindemann, Texas Shredder and N-Series product lines, we offer a full range of pre-shredders, automobile shredders, shears, balers, and briquetters, along with complete capability for developing custom solutions for our customers' ferrous and non-ferrous scrap processing needs."

Read More

New Metso Shears for Swedish Metal Recycling Firm

Scandinavian recycling firm, Stena Recycling has initiated a major investment in new Metso shearing equipment for processing scrap metal.

New 17 tonne per hour RDF Shredders from Finnish Manufacturer Metso

Finnish waste processing equipment manufacturer, Metso, has launched new single shaft Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) shredders - the M&J FineShred 1550 and 3550.

Metso Delivers Mobile Waste Shredder to French Recycling Firm

Recycling and shredding equipment manufacturer, Metso, is sending a special Christmas present from its factory in Denmark to one of its customers in northwest France, am M&J PreShred 4000 waste shredder.