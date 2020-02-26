Müller UK Long-Term Recycled HDPE Contract for Biffa

Dairy firm, Müller UK, has awarded a contract to Biffa for the supply of food grade recycled High-Density Polyethylene (rHDPE) plastic to be used in all its milk bottles.

With a focus on sustainable innovation, the contract will see Biffa’s Polymers division help Müller UK achieve levels of rHDPE inclusion in its milk bottles exceed the industry norm and the targets set by the UK’s Dairy Roadmap.

Launched in 2008, the UK’s Dairy Roadmap defines targets and produces regular reports on progress that the industry - including farmers, retailers, dairy manufacturers, government and industry partners - is making on environmental matters. Biffa initially began working with Müller UK in 2016.

The Buckinghamshire based waste and recycling explained that it has developed technologies to improve the washing and extrusion process for plastics continuously over the years, enabling Müller UK to use up to 40% of recycled plastic in their bottles.

The Roadmap had set an ambitious target to achieve 30% rHDPE inclusion by 2015, a feat that was achieved by Biffa in 2014 with 31% recycled material. Recycling plastic provides a sustainable source of raw materials to the dairy industry, greatly reduces the CO2 impact on the environment as it consumes less energy compared to the production of virgin plastic and also minimises the amount of plastic being sent to the UK’s landfill sites.

“We are delighted to help Müller UK improve its usage of high-quality food grade recycled plastic. We are a trusted partner for dairy manufacturers and are committed to supporting them achieve their sustainability targets with innovative, industry leading technologies,” said Chris Hanlon, Commercial Manager at Biffa Polymers.

The rHDPE plastic will be created at Biffa’s Redcar facility, claimed to be the world’s first commercially available rHDPE food grade production plant built in 2008.

Against a backdrop of greater consumer demand for recycled plastic and the company’s own commitment to invest in greater recycling infrastructure in the UK, Biffa added that it is also opening its first rPET plastic bottle recycling facility in Seaham in January, with an expected capacity to process 57,000 tonnes.

