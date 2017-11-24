Municipal Waste Recycling Contract for SEUZ in Sydney, Australia

French environmental services giant, SUEZ, has been awarded a €130 million contract to process municipal waste and recycling for 260,000 residents of the Northern Beaches district in the Sydney’s metropolitan area.

Under the 10-year contract, which will begin on 1 July 2019, SUEZ will provide services to process and recover the 50,000 tonnes of municipal mixed solid waste and 4,000 tonnes of garden organic waste collected each year by the Northern Beaches Council.

The waste will be sent to be processed at the Eastern Creek Advanced Resource Recovery Facility. According to SUEZ the facility will divert household waste from landfill by recovering the recyclable materials (ferrous, nonferrous metals, plastics) for downstream recycling markets and converting the organic fraction of the waste into standardised compost for agricultural use.

The company said that it was awarded the contract in line with the policy of national and local authorities to reduce the environmental footprint of waste management.

The recovery of household waste will create a local circular economy loop and will support the Council in meeting its target of 70% diversion of waste from landfill from 2019.

“This partnership will honour our environmental responsibilities by not just meeting but exceeding our mandated targets,” said Northern Beaches Council CEO, Mark Ferguson.

“Using proven technologies, we will be able to recover waste as recyclables and organic material, avoiding the equivalent of more than 43 thousand tonnes of CO2 each year, for the next 10 years,” he continued.

Marie-Ange Debon, SUEZ Group deputy chief executive officer in charge of the International Division added: “This contract is in line with SUEZ's efforts to

sustainably optimise waste management in order to help cities and regions improve their environmental impacts.”

SUEZ also said that it is pursuing its development in sustainable waste management in Australia,where it currently collects 2.2 million tonnes of waste every year from 4 million residents and industrial and commercial clients.

