Neuenhauser presents new starscreen

According to the company's information, the development of the new working machine focused not only on ease of maintenance, but also in particular on reducing CO2 emissions thanks to a new type of hybrid drive system. In addition, the new 2F Hybrid has an even more modular and thus service-friendly design than its predecessor.

The redesigned engine compartment includes a 110kVA generator set with a Tier 3A John Deere diesel engine, the battery and the 190-liter capacity diesel tank. Four container locks secure the enclosure to the main frame of the machine. All sides of the engine compartment are equipped with large maintenance doors to provide the best possible access to the interior.

The entire housing weighs 2.2 tons and can be lifted from the machine in a few simple steps and with the help of a forklift or crane. The drive can thus be placed far away from the machine itself and protected from dust and dirt. This not only protects the air filter from heavy contamination, but also the diesel engine from possible overheating.

Customers who have mains power available can also use it to operate the machine. This minimizes possible machine downtime, saves operating and maintenance costs, and reduces noise emissions. The 125A plug is located protected under the feed hopper. A 55KW electric motor provides the main drive for the hydraulic pumps. The valves used are still from the PVG 32 series from Sauer Danfoss.

The feed hopper on the new machine has been extended by almost a meter to increase the hopper volume. The length of the crawler tracks has also been adjusted. For this reason, no additional hydraulic supports are required for the feed hopper. A solid and firm stand, even when filling with large wheel loaders, is thus ensured at all times.