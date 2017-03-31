New 17 tonne per hour RDF Shredders from Finnish Manufacturer Metso

Finnish waste processing equipment manufacturer, Metso ,has launched new single shaft Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) shredders - the M&J FineShred 1550 and 3550.

According to the company the new machines are based on its long tradition of high-tech shredder and are both vertically fed by a pusher - ideal for RDF production.

The manufacturer said that the shredders are able to handle a wide range of materials and are suitable for RDF production with a throughput up to 17 tonnes per hour - depending on the output size - and has a homogeneous output from 10-100 mm.

“We saw a need in the market for single shaft fine-shredders with in-line feeding. These new shredders have an unbeatable price performance and delivers a super stable and homogeneous output which increases the value of RDF,” said Uffe Hansen, SVP, Metso Waste Recycling

Performance

The multi-edged shaft is fitted with a patented knife system and is fed by a pusher that ensures that material is not forced onto the shaft, and a minimum of heat is generated.

The hydraulic drive of the shaft reduces power peak on the grid and guarantees impact resistant and resonance-free power transmission. The company said that altogether they are intelligent and strong machines designed to perform.

“Our goal was to create a shredder with vertical feed at a competitive price,” said Johannes Kjærsgaard, manager for technology development at Metso Waste Recycling. “Its great force is that it can shred almost any material into very small scale and ensure a completely uniform result without crumbs.”

The patented shaft can be fitted with a number of different cutting tools. Knife blocks are positioned firmly in the shaft utilising a unique self-centering, distortion- and tilt-safe assembly. The geometry of the 12-edged shaft minimises the risk of materials getting entangled, and prevents the machine from heating up.

The company added that knives are available in different designs to suit the demands from different applications. The positioning of counter knives in relation to rotating knives delivers a ‘clean cut’ minimising dust emissions. Cutting clearance is easily adjusted using the notches provided.

Metso also explained that the hydraulic system consists of a variable pump with power control, an integrated feed pump and a hydraulic motor mounted on each shaft. This ‘state of the art’ double hydrostatic system provides maximum output and the most reliable performance available.

The precise cutting of material is said to minimise the strain on the screens. The absence of pressure on the screen means the open area can be optimised to ensure a high output rate. Granules can be discharged using screw or belt conveyors.

According to Metso knives and knife holders are easy to fasten and change. The service hatch on the outside of the two one-shafted machines provides easy access to service the shaft or change the knives.

Read More

New Metso Shears for Swedish Metal Recycling Firm

Scandinavian recycling firm, Stena Recycling has initiated a major investment in new Metso shearing equipment for processing scrap metal.

Metso Delivers Mobile Waste Shredder to French Recycling Firm

Recycling and shredding equipment manufacturer, Metso, is sending a special Christmas present from its factory in Denmark to one of its customers in northwest France, am M&J PreShred 4000 waste shredder.