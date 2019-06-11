New €25m Customer Service Centre for SENNEBOGEN in Bavaria

SENNEBOGEN, a German plant equipment manufacturer which also produces equipment for the waste and recycling industry, is to invest €25 million in a new service centre in the town of Steinach, Straubing district.

The company explained that the with the new customer service centre it is further developing its growth and service strategy.

In the future, the manufacturer plans to bundle its service activities in the areas of spare parts and customer service on the of ​​87,000 m² site which includes two office buildings, spacious halls and a state-of-the-art spare parts warehouse will be constructed by the end of 2020.

SENNEBOGEN is thus investing more than €25 million in the location in Lower Bavaria, located at the intersection of the A3 motorway and the B20 federal road.

As part of the new construction, around 50 new jobs will be created in the region over the medium term.

