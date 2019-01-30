New 3 in 1 Biogas Measurement Instrument for Methane, CO2 & Water Vapour

Finnish environmental and industrial instrument manufacturer, Vaisala, has introduced “the world’s first” in situ 3-in-1 biogas measurement tool for measuring methane, carbon dioxide and humidity in demanding environments.

The company said that the MGP261 is a compact measurement instrument which is Ex certified up to zone 0, which enables in-line installation also in explosive atmospheres.

The launch marks a new market entry for Vaisala and expands the company’s expertise into the field of biogas measurements. The Vaisala MGP261 multigas measurement instrument is claimed to give continuous readings of methane, carbon dioxide, and water vapor directly in the biogas process pipeline.

It is optimised for biogas production processes, such as anaerobic digestion of waste from agriculture, industries and municipalities, and the utilisation of landfill gas.

The newly instrument is based on Vaisala’s patented CARBOCAP® technology, which boasts Vaisala’s 20-year track record in infrared gas measurement.

From Waste to Value

The MGP261 is said to offer real-time gas composition without sample extraction or treatment. Thanks to its accurate and stable methane measurement, the instrument can help biogas plant operators gain control over their process and optimise their combined heat and power (CHP) engine performance.

The instrument also enables operators to control humidity in order to reduce wear in the CHP engines and process components.

“Investing in biogas measurement is a logical step for Vaisala as we are fighting for a better world,” commented Sampsa Lahtinen, Executive Vice President of Industrial Measurements, Vaisala.

“Global population growth and associated waste management issues, combined with the need to lower greenhouse gas emissions, represent a major challenge. The biogas industry is an important part of the solution, but it has unused potential in terms of profitability. Our new MGP261 will help the industry to derive greater value from waste,” Lahtinen, continued.

Product Manager Antti Heikkilä of Vaisala’s Industrial Measurements added: “Reliable and accurate in-line monitoring enables optimization of the production process by reducing operating costs and improving the efficiency of a biogas plant.

“Biogas production is an organic process, affected by many variables. The better you can monitor your entire process and react to changes in the gas composition and humidity, the more efficient the plant becomes.”

Read More

German Organic Waste to Biogas Firm Expands into Korea

German biogas technology firm Agraferm Technologies AG has chosen Seoul, Korea as the home town for its newly established subsidiary, “af biogas” currently in the process of being founded.

Canadian Firm Commercialises Low Temperature Thermal Hydrolysis

Cambridge, Ontario based Lystek International, which specialises in thermal hydrolysis solutions for biosolids and organics, has commercialised its first, low temperature, low pressure mobile Thermal Hydrolysis Processing unit.

ADBA: Huge Potential for Biogas from Organic Wastes as a Transport Fuel

The contribution that biomethane can make to decarbonising transport and improving air quality around the world will be a central theme of UK AD & Biogas and World Biogas Expo.