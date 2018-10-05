New Anti-Wrap Screen to Boost Fibre Recycling from CP Group

San Diego based CP Group, has launched its second new screen this year, the CP Anti-Wrap Screen™ which accurately separates newsprint and large fibre from material streams by using high-amplitude elliptical discs to agitate material.

“With more flex-packaging and film showing up in the material stream, wrapping is a serious concern for many MRF operators,” explained Terry Schneider, President and CEO of CP Group.

“The CP Anti-Wrap Screen uses high-agitation discs and extra-large rotor shafts to mitigate wrapping. The rubberized discs run with a non-pinching motion that eliminates jamming,” he continued. “These features allow it to run at peak performance throughout a shift. No unscheduled maintenance breaks due to wrapping or jamming.”

The CP Anti-Wrap Screen is equipped with CP’s lock out tag out mechanism with large access door, providing optimal safety to the operating staff.

The company said it has installed the CP Anti-Wrap Screen in several plants, and plans to incorporate it into MRF designs in the future.

Read More

VIDEO: Terry Schneider Talks with WMW About CP Group’s Latest Recycling Equipment

CP Global CEO & President, Terry Schneider, explains the company's history and recycling equipment, including the the MSS FiberMax optical sorting machine which is helping recycling facilities meet China's strict National Sword policy.

Republic Opens Massive Las Vegas Recycling Facility

Republic Services has officially opened one of the largest Material Recycling Facilities in the US in the City of North Las Vegas, with a capacity to handle some 70 tons of mixed recyclables per hour.

CP Group Announces Anti-Wrapping Non-Blinding Screen for Recycling Facilities

San Diego based recycling equipment manufacturer, CP Group, has launched its newest screening technology, the CP Auger Screen.