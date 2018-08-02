New Biomethane Analyser from QED for Anaerobic Digestion Gas Upgrading Applications

Michigan based environmental product manufacturer, Q.E.D. Environmental Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of Graco Inc., has launched a new fixed analyser designed for high-accuracy methane and oxygen readings for biomethane applications.

According to the company the BIOMETHANE 3000 is ideal for biogas upgrading; anaerobic digestion of agricultural, farm and mixed food waste; sewage and wastewater treatment anaerobic digestion; vehicle fuel anaerobic digestion; and other biomethane production applications.

The unit helps maximise operational efficiency by optimising the anaerobic digestion process with continual measurement of methane, carbon dioxide and oxygen with a user-definable fourth gas reading of hydrogen sulfide, hydrogen or carbon monoxide.

The analyser is said to provide quality readings above the 95% methane level and below a 1% oxygen level at first stage production.

Customisable to site requirements, Q.E.D. said that the BIOMETHANE 3000 protects operators from oxygen issues while preventing the risk of injecting poor-quality gas into the grid network. With its modular design, it also enables hot swapping for serviceability and onsite maintenance, minimising operational downtime.

Built with an IP65-rated enclosure, the unit is certified for use in potentially-explosive atmospheres (ATEX) and IEC System for Certification to Standards Relating to Equipment for Use in Explosive Atmospheres (IECEx) Zone 2 areas. A variety of communication options are available, including Modbus RTU and optional Process Field Bus (PROFIBUS), Process Field Net (PROFINET) and ethernet communication protocols.

The manufacturer added that with a clear and informative colour visual display, the BIOMETHANE 3000 is easy to install and operate and functions in a wide temperature range and offers fully-automated calibration to maintain methane testing accuracy and ensure data reliability in extreme temperatures.

The analyser also features built-in liquid level monitoring with a dedicated alarm, an optional automated moisture removal drain and a dedicated auto-calibration alarm.

Read More

IN DEPTH: Closing the Loop on Organic waste in British Columbia

A new fully integrated closed loop organic waste facility featuring dry anaerobic digestion and in-vessel composting has opened its doors in Surrey, British Columbia.

Freedom Motors Aims to Fuel ‘Flying Car’ Engine with Low Quality Biogas

California based rotary engine manufacturer, Freedom Motors, has developed a version of its Rotapower® engine that can use contaminated biogas to generate electricity.

Renewi Off-Loads Food Waste Anaerobic Digestion Plant in Aylesbury

Renewi has completed the sale of its non-core Westcott Park anaerobic digestion facility to Olleco, the Renewables Division of ABP Food Group.