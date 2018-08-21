New Dates Public Consultation Event Dates for Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme

Zero Waste Scotland has confirmed further dates and venues as part of its commitment to talk to people about how Scotland’s new national deposit return scheme could work best.

Under a deposit return scheme, customers pay a small deposit when they buy drinks in, for example, a bottle or a can, and then get the deposit back when they return the empty container for recycling.

A public consultation on a deposit return scheme for Scotland was officially opened by the Scottish Government on Wednesday 27th June 2018 and will remain open until 25th September.

Cabinet Secretary for the Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform, Roseanna Cunningham, said:

“A deposit return scheme will provide a new secure source of high quality material which will create opportunities to develop our recycling infrastructure in Scotland and create jobs. This will also improve the availability of recycled material for use in the production of bottles and cans in future.

“I would encourage everyone with an interest to provide their views on how this scheme can meet Scotland’s needs and help us tackle our throwaway culture.”

During the summer, people across Scotland are getting the opportunity to share their views at events from festivals, to visitor attractions, shopping locations and community centres.

15 new dates have now been added to the rolling programme since the initial 12 events were announced last month.

Iain Gulland, Chief Executive, Zero Waste Scotland, said:

“I’m excited to be able to announce a further tranche of events across the country. We are aiming to visit as many areas across Scotland as possible, and importantly engage with as many people as possible–whether that be at events, through our webinar or via our online activity.

“I would like to extend my thanks to partners across the country for hosting us at such a wide range of locations.

“People will make this scheme a success—both for our environment and our economy. The Scottish Government and Zero Waste Scotland have committed to designing the best possible deposit return scheme for Scotland. We want it to work for everyone—and that’s why we’re calling on as many people as possible to have their say.”

For those who can’t make it to an event, there will be a webinar will also take place next Monday 27th August. The hour-long webinar will be broadcast at http://zerowastescotland.org.uk/DRS-live and on Facebook Live from 1pm.

Questions can be submitted in advance or as part of the live event on Twitter to @zerowastescot

Following a successful first event at Glasgow Fort in June, Zero Waste Scotland will be at some of the country’s top events and attractions this summer – including Edinburgh Mela, the South Ayrshire Air Show and Perth Food and Drink Festival.

A deposit return scheme to increase recycling rates and cut the amount of waste and litter polluting land and sea will be introduced in the UK subject to consultation later this year.

In New South Wales, Australia Friday 17th March, marked the deadline for tender submissions to operate the NSW Container Deposit Scheme. Charlotte Wang explains what happens next…

Taxes or deposit return schemes – how can we use economics to incentivise more recycling? Richard McKinlay, Head of Circular Economy at resource recovery specialist Axion, discusses the options