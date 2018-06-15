New E-Waste Separation Technologies in Eindhoven for Sims Recycling Solutions

International e-waste recycling firm, Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS), has expanded the processing lines at its Eindhoven, Netherlands WEEE recycling facility.

According to the company the facility is largest e-waste recycling operation in the region and the added enhancements include metals and plastics separation technologies.

SRS noted that when recycling e-waste it is important to separate shredded materials into streams that are as clean as possible.

These material fractions may include, but are not limited to iron, aluminium, copper, plastics and printed circuit boards. The newest innovation involves two new sorter lines which use metal sensors, colour recognition and photo-technology to separate plastic, circuit boards and metals.

"The expansion of the capabilities at the SRS Eindhoven site started in the beginning of 2017 with the development of space for the newly-to-be-realised building,” explained Jan Visser, managing director of SRS, Eindhoven.

“This new building makes it easier to fulfil local environmental regulations, as we are now able to decrease the noise and dust considerably from the storage and processing of e-waste, which is now done under the roof," he continued.

Marc Affüpper, director of SRS, EMEA added: "Constant improvement in processing technologies is a high priority for SRS, as this enables us to securely deliver recycled and separated materials all over the world. By innovating our processing lines we are able to manage even the newest and complicated electronic gadgets."

The new plastics sorting lines provide a plastic fraction which is another important addition to the SRS Eindhoven site. This process is said to deliver a clean plastic fraction which can be delivered directly to the plastics recycler or compounder industry globally.

The new plastic sorting line helps original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to be more sustainable by supplying (circular-produced) recycled raw materials for their new products.

As requested by OEM-partners, SRS said that it provides an option to process a dedicated batch of products as one single stream. This makes it possible to separate the plastics from a batch into a very clean stream of recycled plastics which can be returned to our OEM partners, creating a perfect triangle of circular material deliveries.

