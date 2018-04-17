New Finance Packages from UNTHA UK to Benefit Smaller Recycling Operators

Waste shredding specialist UNTHA UK has launched a range of new finance packages to help unlock the growth potential of the country’s waste and recycling operators.

The company explained that the flexible finance routes – offered by UNTHA Finance and underwritten by Close Brothers Asset Finance – have been devised to reflect the ever-changing make-up of organisations within the industry.

Acknowledging the influx of start-ups entering the market, the new finance packages include no deposit, payment pause and VAT deferment options. Particularly suited to businesses that may otherwise struggle to raise the capital or sustain cashflow in early trading periods, it is hoped that these solutions will break down barriers to entry that risk stalling innovation.

Off-balance sheet operating leases are also available, which have already proved especially popular with blue-chip organisations seeking to avoid the tax implications of owning another asset.

Further options include refinance agreements and even refurbishment finance packages to help fund upcoming repair or maintenance programmes.

“We are increasingly talking to people in the industry who have some incredible ideas but are struggling to get them off the ground,” explained UNTHA UK’s managing director Marcus Brew. “Often, this is because they can’t secure finance via the bank, or they don’t want to go down the venture capital path.”

“But with so much potential for the country to thrive when it comes to reuse initiatives, closed loop models and alternative fuel production, it is ludicrous that the finance infrastructure remains so traditional,” he continued. “We’ve therefore worked closely with Close Brothers to create finance solutions that better represent modern business requirements.”

UNTHA Finance packages can also incorporate the cost of wider plant equipment – if purchased as part of a turnkey solution – and/or on-going customer support packages inclusive of servicing, maintenance and parts. The term of the agreement is also flexible depending on the client’s budget and commercial objectives.

“No two businesses in this industry are the same, so it would be inappropriate to only provide rigid finance bundles that could hold organisations back,” concluded Brew. “We all know that hire purchase arrangements are extremely common, so of course we offer this type of package too. But with so many permutations available we’re trying to not exclude anyone from investing in the future of their firm and the wider environmental sector.”

