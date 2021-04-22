New french recycling plant installs Machinex sorting robots

The implementation of the three sorting robots will take place as part of modernization work on the single-stream material recovery facility (MRF), provided for the public service delegation contract for recovery and treatment of domestic waste in metropolitan area of Bordeaux Metropole. Their installation is scheduled for Fall 2022. Machinex is now present on two sites operated by Veolia on the European market.

These three robots will integrate a new single-stream system that can handle new streams resulting from the extension of sorting instruction, offering real performance guarantees. Two robots will perform the quality control of clear PET and PE/PP by retrieving other recoverable and unwanted materials that may be present. In addition, a third SamurAI® will be placed on the rejects line to recover a maximum amount of materials at this time of the process.

“We went further into development to obtain a unique and very powerful suction tool that offers excellent grasping capabilities. Indeed, no matter the Artificial Intelligence’s performance, the robot must capture designated materials, despite their shape or weight. Our recent experience shows us that the SamurAI® performs outstandingly to grasp the hardest containers such as big HDPE with an irregular shape,” explains Étienne Lessard, Project Director at Machinex.

Amongst other things, Machinex’s robots distinguish themselves by their performance in vacuuming and capturing plastic films and bags to separate them from recyclable commodities. Machinex’s SamurAI® robots are evolving, and the fourth generation has been designed to make it more modular and facilitate its use, thanks to a more accessible control panel.

In parallel with its efforts to continue its establishment in France, Machinex continues to develop high technology equipment, such as SamurAI® sorting robots and MACH Hyspec® optical sorters, and design new ones, such as MACH Vision. This material flow analysis system, connected to the MACH Intell, provides great understanding of the material stream composition in real time. Interconnection of all these high technology equipment is made possible thanks to Artificial Intelligence. Thus, Machinex is now able to provide complete technological solutions for MRFs of the future.

Machinex also distinguishes itself by offering financing options for sorting robots: “Our leasing solution fits perfectly into the business model of large groups as well as smaller companies,” adds Étienne. “They also benefit from full and optimal exploitation of the equipment throughout the duration of the MACH Cloud agreement, with an option of extending this option. That ensures the customer benefits from continuous performance optimization.”