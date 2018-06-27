New Granulator Boosts Productivity and Tönsmeier Wertstoffe RDF Plant

Tönsmeier Wertstoffe has installed new granulating from THM recycling solutions at its sorting facility in Landsberg, Germany to boost RDF production.

The company explained that part of this plant is a lightweight packaging sorting plant with a connected downstream RDF plant. In total, up to 135,000 tonnes per annum lightweight packing is sorted and up to 40,000 tonnes per annum of RDF is produced in a two-shifts operation.

In order to ensure and expand the existing production capacity of the RDF plant, one of the two granulators in was replaced by a new THM recycling solutions Granulator type AG2008.

The modernisation of the plant included the removal of the 13-year-old machine from the same manufacturer, conversion work on the inlet funnel, replacement of the electrical control cabinet and the installation of the new granulator Type AG2008. The comprehensive conversion of the plant was completed by the installation team of company THM recycling solutions GmbH with the participation of Tönsmeier employees in 4 working days.

After the conversion, the modernised plant went into production mode without transition. The production capacity of the new granulator is approx. 12 t / h with a grain size of 90% smaller than 30 mm.

The family-owned company Tönsmeier operates across Europe as a recycling service provider and energy supplier with a wide range of services.

