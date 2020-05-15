New Leasing Programme & Sales Force for Machinex’s SamurAITM Waste Sorting Robots

Canadian recycling equipment manufacturer, Machinex, has launched a new leasing program for its SamurAITM waste sorting robots to help MRF operators benefit from automating more of the manual sorting process without the instantaneous impact on cash flow.

The company explained that with a monthly payment structure designed to help modernise new or existing sorting facilities with SamurAITM robots, MRFs can anticipate increased productivity and reduced HR cost and challenges.

Machinex added that along with these perks, safety is paramount to the Waste and Recycling Industry and robots are a viable solution providing a major impact on injuries in the workplace.

The SamurAITM leasing program is intended to be a trouble-free, all-inclusive solution that incorporates wear and spare parts, troubleshooting, maintenance inspection and the subscription to the MACH Cloud.

This program ensures Machinex customers always have the latest neural knowledge learned from operations throughout the entire industry and that the equipment is always operating at optimum efficiency. With preapproved Machinex funding partners, financial approval is easy and fast in order to put a SamurAITM to work as quickly as possible.

Machinex said that takes the robot and integration costs and bundles them together to deliver a turnkey system, which customers pay for on a monthly basis. Various terms of financing are available and can provide for both purchasing or operational leases which carry a residual value allowing a purchase, upgrade, or return at end of term.

A Sales Force for robots In order to answer a growing demand on sorting robots and to manage the SamurAITM leasing program, Machinex has appointed Matthew Smith as a Technology Sales Engineer to the Sales Team.