New MAN Diesel & Turbo Genset Boosts Wykes’ Rushden Food Waste AD Plant to 17MW

German large-bore diesel engine and turbomachinery manufacturer, MAN Diesel & Turbo, has delivered, installed and commissioned a 10.4 MW biogas fuelled genset to Wykes Engineering’s food waste processing plant in Rushden, England.

The company said that the contract was completed in eight months and that the new MAN 20V35/44G genset supplements an existing 7L51/60DF engine that has been running on biogas at the power plant since 2014.

The plant is used to back up the base load supply in the local electricity grid and now has a capacity of around 17 MW.

In Rushden, Wykes uses anaerobic digestion to process food waste such as meat waste, fruit juice and dairy products which have been deemed not fit for human consumption from a wide range of pre and post-consumer sources across the food industry.

"The energy market in the UK is particularly interesting for us as power supplies and demand are subject to great volatility as a result of the decision to phase out coal, and this is having a direct effect on energy prices," explained Hajo Hoops, senior sales manager for gas power plants at MAN Diesel & Turbo:

"Furthermore, Brexit will also mean largely autonomous power supplies,” he continued. “That will make it extremely exciting for MAN Diesel & Turbo in the years ahead."

The manufacturer noted that in contrast to Germany the energy system in the UK includes a so-called capacity market. Generators are given additional remuneration for reserved capacities that should guarantee reliable supplies even at load peaks. This is said to create incentives for new investment, in particular for supporting renewables.

According to MAN, by generating electrical power with a large engine and a downstream steam turbine process, the Wykes now achieves close to 50% efficiency.

"The installation of the first engine with output around seven MW was already a success. By expanding the power plant with the 20V35/44G, Wykes and MAN Diesel & Turbo are now demonstrating that the efficient use of biogas is also possible in the order of 10 MW and more," concluded Hoops.

