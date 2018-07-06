New Mercedes/Dennis Refuse Collection Vehicles for ASL Environmental

Bristol, UK based waste and recycling firm ASL Environmental Ltd is investing in new refuse collection vehicles and driver training including taking them out on bicycles.

Two brand new vehicles have just been delivered, both Mercedes Econic chassis with Dennis Olympus bodies, Beta Trade bin lifts and fitted with a 360-degree camera system including in-cab cameras.

The vehicles, which have a shorter wheel base for enhanced manoeuvrability, were supplied by Refuse Vehicle Solutions Ltd (RVS) from its RediTruck range of brand new, ‘off-the-shelf’, ready for work, trade refuse trucks.

ASL made the move in a bid to improve the reliability and safety of its fleet, and ensure the vehicles are better equipped to manoeuvre around the busy streets of the City.

“We wanted to improve the age profile of our fleet and offer our customers maximum reliability. Also, we needed a different specification of vehicle to navigate the City’s narrow streets and difficult access areas,” explained Mark Taylor, Managing Director, ASL Environmental Ltd.

ASL purchased its first RediTruck last year and all the new vehicles come with a full Repair & Maintenance contract from RVS, which includes preventative maintenance as well as 6-weekly services.

“We have been buying our trucks from RVS for years and started out using their Quality Used range of vehicles,” continued Taylor. “The business has grown year on year and our turnover is set to be in excess £3m this year so the time is right to invest in some new vehicles.”

He added that RediTruck’s business model works well for his firm. “There’s nothing else like it in the market place. The brand-new trucks arrive in a matter of weeks fitted with weighing, cameras and safety technology, ready to go out to work.”

The vehicles have been purchased via a lease finance contract, which was also organised by RVS, which will also maintain the vehicles.

“We compared purchasing the vehicles outright against a lease contract and the latter offered us the best value for money over the whole-life of the vehicle. RVS sorted that out for us too so we didn’t have to go elsewhere to arrange finance,” said Taylor.

RVS added that it provides a wide range of refuse vehicles – new, Quality Used and Remanufactured – as well as a host of support services comprising repairs, service, hire vehicles, breakdown cover, parts, finance and vehicle transportation.

“Demand for RediTruck is very high so we always make sure we have vehicles in stock. As well as being able to deliver new trucks to customers quicker than the manufacturers can, we also take care of all the ancillaries whether that’s fitting additional equipment to the vehicle, providing finance, collecting and delivering vehicles, disposing of older vehicles, repairs and maintenance,” said Paul Brown, Commercial Director at RVS.

