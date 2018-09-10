New Military Contracts for Canadian Plasma to Torch Waste to Energy Firm

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSX-V:PYR) which develops and manufactures plasma based waste to energy systems and plasma torch systems, has secured contracts with the US Military totaling US$509,000 (C$ 670,000) for general ongoing upgrades and maintenance.

The company said that work on these contracts has already begun, and all the contracts will be completed by the end of the year (Q4-2018).

"These contracts are a further testament to the level of confidence military organizations have in our experience and expertise," said P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. "It further underscores our ability to perform to the highest standards, military standards, and this is serving us well as we expand our other business segments into industries which have similar exacting demands."

The company’s APT torch is at the heart of its plasma waste processing and waste to energy technologies and have been deployed by the US Department of Defense. Developed initially as a solution for waste destruction and subsequent energy recovery, the plume from an APT can reach more than 5000 degrees C, making it excellent tool for the transforming of materials to value-added products.

The torch can be modified for uses with different gases and reach power levels ranging from 50 kW to 500 kW.

"More than 20 years of working with the military has provided us with the credibility few, if any, companies of our size have,” commented Pierre Carabin, Chief Technology Officer of PyroGenesis.

