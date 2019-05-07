New M&J Pre-Shredders Added to Metso’s Waste Shredding Portfolio

Metso is expanding its waste recycling product range with the launch of the new Metso M&J K-series pre-shredders. The first two models will be M&J K160 and M&J K210.

The company said that the new models will provide a low cost-per-tonne with high reliability, ease of operation and great flexibility for various waste types and with a design optimized especially for sites with a 5-45 tonnes per hour production requirement.

The new shredders come with the variety of knives developed by Metso to accommodate clients' specific needs. With the open cutting table design, operators do not need to pre-sort the waste being loaded into the shredder; this translates to higher capacity with less manpower and fewer breakdowns.

Metso explained that due to tightening legislation for waste treatment, the demand for competitive pre-shredders is increasing around the world. One of the strongest growth markets is Asia, where the need for efficient waste management solutions is becoming more important.

"Our customers have been asking for a wider range of competitive pre-shredders from Metso. By launching the new M&J K-series with one shredder replacing an existing shredder and the second shredder complementing the capacity range, we can cater to much wider requirements, and an even broader range of waste producers can benefit from the unique advantages that Metso can offer with the M&J shredders,” said Morten Kiil Rasmussen, Commercial Director, Waste Recycling, Metso.

“The favorable price/performance ratio will also expedite sales to the Asian market, where is a huge demand for reliable pre-shredders," he added.

According to Metso it bi-directional shredding system (both synchronous and asynchronous) with two shafts provides superior performance with all wastes.

The knives geometry is said to reduce the risk of wrapping on the shafts, resulting in less bridging and fewer cleaning stops to improve capacity, while the modularity means that only relevant components need to be maintained, ensuring a longer lifetime with lower operating costs.

