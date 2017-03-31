New Mobile Tile Recycling Plant from Belen

Belen, New Mexico bsed crushing equipment manufacturer, CEMCO Inc. has introduced a Portable Industrial Tile Recycling Plant.

According to the company the the trailer mounted system offers as a zero-waste solution for crushing stockpiles of unused tile into a fine product that’s suitable for use as a raw material.

CEMCO added that it works with companies to customise plant designs to suit a variety of material recycling applications and that its Portable Industrial Tile Recycling Plant is based around its Turbo™ 54 VSI Crusher.

The 54 VSI Crusher is a vertical shaft impact crusher said to be capable of processing a variety of aggregates and industrial minerals. The Turbo 54 handles material as large as 2 inches (5cm) and uses centrifugal force with stationary anvils to crush it along natural stress lines into a uniform, cubical, high-quality product. The crusher features a single-drive motor with input horsepower capabilities up to 250.

The closed circuit plant also includes a primarycrusher, dust collection system, triple-deck incline vibratory screen and vibratory feeder. A 500-kilowatt generator powers the equipment for ultimate location flexibility.

“A customer approached us looking for a portable option for tile recycling,” explained Jennifer Hise, CEMCO vice president. “This saves time and money, and it’s a concept we adjust and adapt.”

“By adapting the plant’s components to fit on the relatively compact surface of a single trailer, we eliminated the need to transport the equipment separately and reconfigure the plant at each site to suit other companies needing portable solutions for industrial recycling,” she added.

The plant is mounted on a custom 65-foot (20 metre), 98,000 pound (44,000kg) quad-axle trailer with self-leveling hydraulic jacks for easy setup. CEMCO said that it designed and built the trailer to meet Department of Transportation specifications. The plant is 12 feet (3.7m) wide with a transport height of 14 feet 11 inches (4.56m).

Designed for a single product output, the plant crushes tiles to 20 mesh. This is said to allow operations to reintroduce the material to the product stream, which makes money, rather than bringing the material to the landfill at an average cost of $24 per ton.

The plant is claimed to be capable of running with a 50 to 75 ton per hour feed rate and a 30 ton per hour output at 6 mesh while being able to crush to 20 mesh at a somewhat slower output rate - changing screen sizes expands the plant’s capabilities to crush other industrial materials or aggregates.

The Portable Industrial Tile Recycling Plant is manufactured at CEMCO’s Belen, New Mexico, facility and is built to meet all OSHA and MSHA safety standards.

Read More

CDEnviro Develops Mobile Recycling System to Cut Landfill from Dewatering

In an effort to reduce the volume of waste it sends to landfill while expanding its business, Irish drainage specialist JC Enviro has invested in new equipment from waste solutions company, CDEnviro.

Illegal Tire Dumping and Recycling Grant Applications in New Mexico

Applications for 2017‐2018 Recycling and Illegal Dumping Fund grants for scrap tire management, illegal dumping abatement, and recycling projects are now being accepted by New Mexico’s Environment Department.

'Behind-the'Bar' Glass Crusher Recycling Unit Redesigned

Engineering and contract manufacturing company, Tharsus Engineering has won a new five year contract with glass crushing and collection specialist, Ekko Glass Crush and Collect.