New Mobile Waste Shredder from Doppstadt

German waste and recycling equipment manufacturer, Doppstadt, has unveiled the smallest shredder in its AK range, the AK 310.

The company said that the machine offers high versatility and is aimed at the recycling yards, compost facilities and agricultural contracting and can process preshredded trunks, roots and waste wood just as reliably as green waste or organic waste, and is well suited to substrate processing.

The compact, versatile shredder (total weight 16 tonnes) is designed for on-road use and is brought to the work site by truck. The manufacturer explained that once on site it can be moved around by wheel loader – even in confined spaces.

The machine also features a new rear conveyor which has increased the shredder's drop height to 3.5 meters, enabling it to produce bigger piles of processed material, or fill feed hoppers, much more easily.

The latest compact all-round shredder in Doppstadt’s range replaces its predecessor model, the AK 235 and meets the legally required Euromot Stage IV final emission requirements.

A 3A motor variant is also available for new markets.

The company said that the MTU 6R1000 310 HP diesel engine produces more torque, with constant driving power, while using relatively small amounts of fuel.

The machine's drive train and engine have been designed to achieve more throughput, to suit the new types of work it is intended for.

Equipment Options

Doppstadt said that it can provide a rear basket option for waste wood shredding applications, a feature which improves the uniformity of the end product. Excess lengths are reduced and the material composition is improved.

The basket is resistant to contaminants and protects the rear conveyor: contaminants can no longer impact it directly. This also minimises the risk of return belt blockages. The waste wood rear basket is available with different mesh sizes.

