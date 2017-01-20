New Packaging Labels from Avery Dennison Improve Recyclability

International packaging materials firm, Avery Dennison Label and Packaging Materials has created a new portfolio designed to improve the environmental credentials of a number of aspects, including being fully recyclable.

Xander van der Vlies, director sustainability, Avery Dennison Europe, said that the ClearIntent™ portfolio is about working with converters and brand owners – supporting them in meeting their sustainable packaging goals.

“Label converters can now offer materials with confidence to their customers, knowing that anything within the ClearIntent range provides the sustainability credentials they seek,” van der Vlies explained. “The available materials cover a wide range of applications, so ClearIntent gives converters more ways to say ‘yes’ to sustainability.”

The materials that help converters ‘pick responsibly’ have to meet at least one of three main sustainability standards to qualify for the new portfolio.

Luuk Zonneveld, product manager sustainability explained that the first is responsible sourcing, where it has been verified by third party companies that a significant amount of the product’s content comes from sustainably sourced materials.

The second is reduction of material – a product must offer comparable or superior performance to a conventional alternative, while using less material.

The third criterion focuses on recycling, requiring a label material to be recyclable itself, to be made of recycled content, or to enable or improve the recyclability of the container or packaging the label is on.

According to Zonneveld some of the most recent product innovations from Avery Dennison are included in the ClearIntent range.

“Our Bio-based PE film is made from a plant-based feedstock which avoids the use of scarce petroleum resources and prevents pollution caused by fossil fuel extraction,” he said.

“Recycling-friendly options include facestocks made from 100% recycled paper, which offer improved GreenPrint™ performance vs similar paper facestocks made from virgin fibers.* There is a choice here for almost any application you can think of,” concluded Zonneveld.

