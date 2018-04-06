New Pay by Weight Equipped Refuse Collection Truck for FCS

Surrey-based FCS Cleaning Ltd, a facilities management, cleaning, waste recycling and disposal company, are taking delivery of a new refuse collection vehicle complete with a art weights and measures approved bin-weighing system.

The new vehicle was purchased from Refuse Vehicle Solutions Ltd (RVS) from their RediTruck range of brand new 'off the shelf' refuse vehicles. It is a Euro 6 Scania P320 with Dennis Olympus 23W body and is equipped with a Beta 2 Bin Lift, and the ENVIROWEIGH bin weighing system from VWS.

FCS experienced an increase in sales of 30% since last year and is continuing to grow. The new vehicle will enable the company to meet increasing demand for its waste and recycling services.

“Our current vehicle is smaller and needs to be emptied multiple times,” explained Jamey Fitzgibbon, Operations Manager. “Also, the hopper isn’t as effective at compacting the waste. This new vehicle can take a much greater payload and will enable us to carry out more collections in one go so we can operate more efficiently.”

RVS provides a one stop solution for refuse vehicle operators, supplying a range refuse vehicles – New, Quality Used and Remanufactured – as well as support services comprising repairs, service, hire vehicles, breakdown cover, parts, finance and vehicle transportation.

“Purchasing a refuse vehicle is a significant investment for a company, so when FCS said they were interested in buying a new vehicle we visited them and talked it through,” commented Paul Brown, Commercial Director, RVS. “After listening to their requirements, we recommended a vehicle spec and suggested some ancillary equipment.”

Going Paperless

FCS are also installing PurGo waste management software from VWS Software Solutions to the new vehicle, which will enable them to run an almost entirely paperless operation as well as collect weight and collection data.

The driver has a PDA (tablet) to clock on, do vehicle checks, record weights and report/photograph any issues such as restricted access or a missing bin.

“PurGo is a really well thought out solution,” commented Fitzgibbon. “It’s very easy to use and all the necessary steps have to be completed before it allows you on to the next stage so it doesn’t allow any corner-cutting. There’s no need for paperwork and it provides us with detailed information about each customer’s collections for invoicing and reporting.”

