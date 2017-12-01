New Scheme to Keep Printers' Foil Waste Out of Landfill

Kent, UK based waste management consultancy, Prismm Environmental, has launched a new scheme to stop foil waste ending up in landfill.

The consultants explained that the Zero Foil 2 Landfill scheme has been developed in conjunction with the British Print Industries Federation (BPIF) and follows the successful blueprint of Prismm's popular Zero Labels 2 Landfill scheme which has diverted more than 42,000 tonnes of label waste from landfill.

While foil waste generated through print processes can be recovered, its bulky format means that many mainstream waste contractors are reluctant to collect it as they are unable to offer viable and sustainable recovery routes.

As a result, many thousands of tonnes of foil waste generated in the UK is landfilled, incurring unnecessary landfill taxes.

Under the new scheme, Prismm is able to process foil waste and avoid sending it to landﬁll. There are no restrictions on collection quantities, with Prismm able to collect as little as 600kg up to 26 tonnes. Suitable for all print companies, from small to multi-national, the scheme is available nationwide.

"FMCG brand owners and supermarkets are increasingly putting pressure on the supply chain to improve their environmental solutions, and that includes the recovery of materials that have previously been considered difficult to manage," said Mike Jackson, managing director of Prismm Environmental.

"Foil falls into this category because the logistics of moving it are difficult without a scheme that delivers economies of scale. The Zero Foil 2 Landfill scheme addresses this logistical problem meaning that there is now a viable way to recover foil."

To get print companies started, Prismm is encouraging them to trial the new system for three months.

"There's no contract and no commitment, but we know this is a service they need and that they'll see benefits straight away," said Jackson.

According to Prismm, those that sign up to the scheme will cut costs, reduce waste, improve environmental performance, receive Certificates of Destruction for all foil collections and will be eligible to apply for Zero Foil 2 Landfill certification from the BPIF.

Scheme members will also be able to display the Zero Foil 2 Landfill logo on all PR materials making it clear to their supply chains that they take applied resource and environmental management seriously.

