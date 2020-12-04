New Stronger ElectroMax-Plus Overband Magnet for Recycling Launched by Bunting

With the design objective of creating a more compact and powerful electromagnetic overband magnet, Redditch, UK based Bunting’s engineering team has developed the new ElectroMax-Plus.

Bunting, a designer and manufacturer of magnetic separators, eddy current separators and electrostatic separators for the recycling and waste industries, explained that its electromagnetic overband magnets use an oil-cooled or air-cooled wire coil to generate a deep and strong magnetic field.

The company added that electromagnetic force radiates from a coil wound around a steel core and mounted inside a steel box with a thick steel back-bar. This focuses the magnetic field in one direction: down towards the conveyed material. In operation, an overband magnet, suspended over conveyors, screens, and vibratory feeders, lifts and removes ferrous metals such as iron rebar and beverage steel cans.

Overband Magnets are a common feature on many mobile screens and crushers. In such applications, Bunting said that minimising weight and size is crucial and, subsequently, operators use standard ceramic ferrite or, less frequently, neodymium rare earth permanent overband magnets rather than Electromagnets.

Neodymium permanent overband magnets are said to produce a strong but shallow magnetic force and often experience problems with belt and motor damage due to large ferrous metal clamping against the magnet block.

According to Bunting, the magnetic field of its light and compact ElectroMax-Plus is both deep and strong, enabling excellent separation performance at higher suspension heights. In addition, simply turning off the electromagnet releases any extremely large entrapped tramp ferrous metal. The shape and nature of this magnetic field means that there is less wear to the self-cleaning belt mechanism (e.g. belt, motor gearbox, and bearings).

The new ElectroMax-Plus operates at a 600mm suspension height (the distance between the conveyor belt and the face of the overband magnet), up from 450mm on a standard ElectroMax. At a suspension height of 500mm, the ElectroMax-Plus is claimed to be over 105% stronger (in terms of Force Index) that the equivalent ElectroMax.

The company said that this additional magnetic force removes small tramp ferrous metal commonly missed by permanent Overband Magnets.

The latest ElectroMax-Plus provides companies in the recycling, quarrying, and mining sectors with a powerful and compact solution for separating tramp and secondary ferrous metal from conveyors.

“Companies supplying mobile recycling equipment are requesting stronger and lighter Overband Magnets,” explained Adrian Coleman, the General Manager of Bunting’s Redditch operation. “The new ElectroMax-Plus provides a real alternative to Neodymium Rare Earth Overband Magnets. There is the requested additional magnetic strength, without the operating problems [as experienced with some Neodymium Rare Earth Overband Magnets].’

The new ElectroMax-Plus extends Bunting’s range of overband and suspension magnets. In additional to standard sizes, Bunting also designs and manufacturers bespoke models which are application specific.