New SUEZ JV to Collect & Recycling Office Waste in France

French postal company, Le Groupe La Poste, has teamed up with environmental services firm SUEZ to create a joint company for the collection and recycling of office waste in mainland France.

According to SUEZ, the new joint company will offer a unique solution for office waste to all its customers, regardless of their size and sector of activity. However, the project is subject to the prior approval of the French competition authority.

With its Recy’Go offer, La Poste said that it has developed a model based on "circular and solidarity economics".

Used office paper and cardboard is collected, then sorted by “Nouvelle Attitude”, a professional integration subsidiary of La Poste, and by partners from Social and Solidarity Economy. Materials are then sold in France for recycling.

SUEZ said that the preservation of resources is at the heart of its strategy and that it has also developed the socially responsible dimension of its activity through “Rebond”, a company that helps people get back to work through an economic activity.

The new joint entity will be positioned on the office waste collection and recovery market. It is intended to enable businesses to comply with the “Five Flows” decree, published as part of the law on the Energy Transition.

It is intended for the new venture to achieve this using circular model that preserves resources, creates local jobs and has firm local roots.

