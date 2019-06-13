New Sustainable Fiber from Bottles at High Risk of Entering the Ocean

North Carolina based recycled fibre specialist, Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), has launched a new sustainable product dubbed REPREVE Our Ocean™ which is made from bottles collected within 50 kilometers of coastlines in countries or areas that lack formal waste or recycling systems.

“REPREVE Our Ocean is a premium collection of fibre and resin sourced from bottles at high risk of entering in the ocean,” explained Jay Hertwig, group vice president of global branded sales for Unifi. “With REPREVE Our Ocean, we offer a unique opportunity to for brands to tell an ocean-focused story.”

The company noted that each year, at least 8.8 million tonnes of plastics make their way into the ocean, which is the equivalent of dumping the contents of one garbage truck into the ocean every minute. In addition, at least 80% of plastic flows into the oceans from land, and at current rates, there will be more plastic by weight than fish by 2050.

“Forward-thinking brands that want to take a stronger stand in addressing ocean pollution and want to make an even more specific statement about protecting the environment now have a brand new option,” said Hertwig.

“REPREVE Our Ocean is made for the good of tomorrow, and this premium product will appeal to consumers that want to do all that they can to help protect the environment for the next generation.”

REPREVE Our Ocean fiber will be on display at Outdoor Retailer Summer Market (booth 55129-UL), which will be held June 18-20 in Denver, Colo.

Read More

Unifi’s REPREVE Flake from PET Bottle Recycling Approved for Food Use by FDA

Greensboro, North Carolina based textiles producer, Unifi, Inc. has been given the green light from the FDA to produce its REPREVE recycled PET bottle flake for food grade packaging.

New Unifi Bottle Recycling Plant Takes Recycling a Step Further

In Reidsville, North Carolina Unifi, Inc. has celebrated the opening its REPREVE® Bottle Processing Center as part of its new Plastics Recycling Facility.

Fabric Made from Recycled PET Awarded Responsible Source Certification

SCS Global Services has awarded its Responsible Source certification to Unifi for its REPREVE textile products which are made from recycled PET.

[1] Ocean Conservancy