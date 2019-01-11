New Twin Shaft Clean-Cut Shredder for Tyre Recycling from Eldan

Danish recycling equipment manufacturer, ELDAN Recycling, has launched a new Twin Shaft Clean-Cut Shredder (TSCC) for production of clean-cut tyre chips from car or truck tyres.

According to the company, the inclusion of two frequency converters ensures a very flexible operation, i.e. individual setting of RPM, overload protection, auto reverse at overload and high torque from zero RPM, it also helps with up to 50% power saving.

“The ELDAN Twin Shaft Clean-Cut Shredder has just been launched to the public and we are excited to see the response. It is the optimal machine for recyclers who want to go from complete tyre into 50 mm (2’’) or 100 mm (4 ‘’) clean-cut chips in one go,” said Jan Kjær, Manager R&D at ELDAN Recycling.

“The unique solutions designed for the ELDAN Twin Shaft Clean-Cut Shredder is patented,” he added.

The ELDAN Twin Shaft Clean-Cut Shredder is said to be capable of producing clean-cut 50 mm chips from car or truck tyres at up to 6000 kg/hour or clean-cut 100 mm chips at up to 9000 kg/hour.

