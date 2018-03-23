New Twin Shaft Grinder from NETZSCH to Protect Pumps in Waste Applications

NETZSCH Pumpen & Systeme GmbH, a specialist in solutions for difficult pumping applications, has introduced the new N.Mac™ Twin Shaft Grinder, designed to protect pumps and processes at anaerobic digestion plants and other waste applications.

The manufacturer explained that the N.Mac is designed to fragment a variety of materials, and is suited to, biogas and biomass plants, food, animal processing, wastewater treatment and other waste and industrial applications.

Available in both channel and inline (flanged) housing construction, the N.Mac can be installed into effluent channels or upstream from a pump.

Complementing existing NETZSCH product lines, the N.Mac expands the company’s grinding technology offerings, providing an upstream application to core NETZSCH pump technology.

Featuring cartridge cutting knives for quick and simple replacement and servicing, NETZSCH said that the N.Mac offers quenched lubricated mechanical seals for dry running capability. The mechanical seal cartridge design – a leak free combination of mechanical seal and bearing cartridges – enables quick and simple replacement and servicing.

For higher flow applications, grinders can operate in parallel, enabling partial servicing while in operation.

The N.Mac can be mounted upstream before the pump (inline model) or on top of the auger (channel model). Grinders can also be stacked for successive particle size reduction. An optional control panel is equipped with an auto-reverse feature to retract jammed media.

The company added that the N.Mac Twin Shaft Grinder features modular assemblies and interchangeable components that facilitate universal parts servicing. Dual recessed and self-collapsing lifting tabs make pull-out for servicing simple.

The flanged versions include cleanout and inspection ports. Dual tempered hex shafts are designed for pre-indexed assembly and even transfer of load. An exclusive shock absorption system guarantees quiet and trouble-free prolonged operation.

The new models feature between one and six cutter cartridges per shaft. Cartridges come pre-assembled, with pre-stacked spacers and blades and are available in different materials depending on the application.

NETZSCH said that the cycloidal gearbox is maintenance-free for up to two years. The grinder comes standard with different cutting gear sizes for different shaft speeds, resulting in better grabbing and grinding.

Available accessories include a control panel to ensure operator and equipment safety, a cutter cartridge cleaner that keeps the area free to cut and allows fluid passage, and a transmission shaft extension that elevates the electric motor to above the fluid limit.

