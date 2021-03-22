North America is going to dominate the Robotic Waste Sorting market

In the next five years, a new market study on the Global Robotic Waste Sorting System Market expects a Compound Annual Growth Rate of almost 20 percent until 2026. The major role in shaping the market landscape play tightening government regulations. For instance, in July 2019, Shanghai Household Waste Management Regulation took place. In September 2018, The Indian Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) notified the new Solid Waste Management Rules (SWM), 2016. These will replace the Municipal Solid Wastes (Management and Handling) Rules, 2000, which have been in place for the past 16 years.

Much of the world's waste is sold to China for recycling. But in April 2019, China introduced stricter standards for the amount of contamination it will accept anything more that 0.5 percent impure will go in the ground. This creates the need to introduce robots in waste sorting facilities.

Initial costs prevent market growth

However, initial cost of setting up a robotic waste sorting facility is hindering the market growth. It is usually in the long term that savings are fully realized. They also need to undergo routine maintenance and occasional repair, which is difficult for small facilities to conduct due to limited financial budget.

One of the Key market trends will be the growth of Materials Recovery Facilitys (MRF). After the ban on waste imports into China, MRF operators are trying to find new technologies or processes to help them meet China's stricter quality requirements. This also drives the MRFs to deploy robots for waste sorting system.

North America to Dominate the Market

Following the market study, North America is the largest and the fastest-growing market due to its increasing consumption of products that are toxic to the environment.Also after compiling data from major robot providers, Resource Recycling estimates over 80 robots are either working or have been purchased in the U.S. and Canada.They're sorting residential and commercial recyclables, mixed-waste, plastics, shredded electronics, and construction and demolition debris.

The market is highly concentrated with only a few players dominating the market share. Recycling industries are actively employing robotic waste sorting system to increase their productivity.

