North London Waste Authority Appoints Programme Director for Waste to Energy Project

The North London Waste Authority (NLWA) has appointed David Cullen (pictured) to be the Programme Director responsible for delivery of its waste to energy project in Edmonton.

This project involves the construction of an energy recovery facility and supporting infrastructure in the London Borough of Enfield.

The authority explained that the facility will provide a long-term sustainable solution for disposing of the waste of the 2 million residents living in the London boroughs of Barnet, Camden, Enfield, Hackney, Haringey, Islington and Waltham Forest.

The plant will be capable of treating 700,000 tonnes of residual waste a year and converting it into 70 MegaWatts of electricity – enough to power 127,000 homes.

The North London Heat & Power Project will see the construction of an energy recovery facility and associated plant to replace the existing energy from waste facility at the Edmonton EcoPark, which is expected to reach the end of its operational life around 2025.

Because the project is of national importance the necessary Development Consent Order has been approved by Government and it is expected that the first preparatory work on site will begin in 2019 and the new plant will be in operation in the mid-2020s.

In his new role Cullen will lead the work to ensure construction is planned and managed efficiently and safely in the interests of council tax payers. According to the NLWA, his appointment shows that it is gearing up with the experience and skills which will turn the project into reality.

A Chartered Engineer, NLWA said that Cullen brings over 35 years of experience of major infrastructure projects in the energy and defence sectors.

Over the last twenty years with major companies including Mott MacDonald and Jacobs, he has provided programme, project and commercial management expertise in leadership roles to clients such as the MOD, Statkraft and National Grid, most recently on projects such as the Devoll Hydropower Project in Albania and major defence facilities around the UK for the Defence Infrastructure Organisation.

