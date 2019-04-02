Norwegian Firms Team Up on Waste Plastics to Biodiesel Project

Norwegian energy firms Quantafuel and Geminor have entered a cooperation agreement to secure deliveries of plastic waste to Quantafuel's plants for low emiss ion fuel production.

Since 2007 Quantafuel has developed and tested its own patented catalyst solution that converts plastic waste into low emission fuels and products for the petrochemical industry.

The has previously opened a test production facility in Mexico, and in the third quarter of 2019 the first Scandinavian plant, located in Skive in Denmark, will be ready for the production of diesel.

The new cooperation sees Geminor as a main supplier ensuring that the optimal volume and quality of plastic waste is delivered to Quantafuel’s plants.

Technology

According to Quantafuel, plastics are well suited for the production of fuel and products for the petrochemical industry, Chief Commercial Officer in Quantafuel, Thomas Steenbuch Tharaldsen, commented:

“We have developed a technology in which we produce chemicals from plastic – chemicals which in turn can be used to make new plastics. This could transform the entire industry and lead to a new focus for the waste management industry.

“Every year, Europe has to get rid of millions of tonnes of plastic waste, so the access to plastic is enormous. Our challenge is to provide a steady supply of high-quality, non-recyclable plastic waste, so that the production volume is satisfactory and the end product is of good quality.

“It is important for us to have international access to good plastic material, and in this respect Geminor becomes an important partner.

“The production plant in Skive, which will be the first of several plants in Europe, will convert up to 20,000 tonnes of plastic waste into chemical products annually.”

If all goes to plan, capacity over the next few years will be increased to around 60,000 tonnes.

Chief Operating Officer at Geminor, Ralf Schopwinkel said:

“Quantafuel’s fuel production is groundbreaking and an industry we want to be part of. It will be our job to make the waste treatment companies around Europe understand the requirements of Quantafuel regarding the quality and handling of plastic waste.

