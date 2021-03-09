Novomer shows lowest-cost polymerization process to make compostable polymers

The Boston-based chemical company Novomer manufactures the compostable material in sample quantities at Novomer’s Innovation Center in US-State New York. After the successful demonstration of the technology Novomer is able to start the design and engineering of a commercial facility, allowing Novomer to commence construction of an intended 80,000-tonne facility in 2022.

“As a company focused on scalable materials for the circular economy, Novomer has committed significant resources towards its mission to cost effectively address the plastic waste challenge,” said Novomer CEO Jeff Uhrig. “Further, the seemingly unstoppable rise in ocean plastic waste and microplastics will require a portfolio of solutions to confront a wide variety of regional, techno-economic, and socio-economic challenges. We are beyond excited that our technology can lower the cost barrier to implement changes needed in the plastic waste management infrastructure.”

Rinnovo is a polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) polymer that is synthesized using proprietary and highly selective catalysts, enabling scale and cost advantages over incumbent routes to compostable polymers. It is produced via Novomer’s patented COEth technology, which is designed to convert ethylene oxide and carbon monoxide to produce lactones. The demonstration plant utilizes a low-cost initiator to facilitate ring opening polymerization. Under the conditions of chain propagation, Novomer has achieved molecular weights required for commercial applications.