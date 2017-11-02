O’Brien to Provide On-Site Waste Management for Automotive Firm

Automotive component manufacturer, Nifco UK, has partnered waste to recycling firm O’Brien to supply a range of services across its Stockton operation.

The deal will see the creation of two new jobs in the form of O’Brien waste operatives who will based full time at the Nifco site.

The operatives will be tasked with segregating the recyclable waste into different streams which will then transported directly to recyclers to be made into new products.

According to O’Brien, the move towards a facilities waste management service is becoming more popular regionally, as it improves the quality of waste segregation, saves valuable headcount and offers increased recycling rates.

The waste firm said that Nifco UK were in the market for a single supplier to assist with all their waste streams and a strategic waste partner.

“Having the waste operatives on site is a simple but effective idea and we are greatly encouraged with how that is going,” said Malcolm Mayes, Systems Engineer from Nifco UK.

David Bennett, Director at O’Brien Waste Recycling Solutions added: “We are constantly looking at new ways to help our business partners improve their recycling performance. The move towards the circular economy is critical in this country, especially with Brexit looming over us.”

