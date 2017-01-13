Offshore Rigs to be Recycled by Veolia Partnership in Great Yarmouth

The Veolia and Peterson partnership has been awarded two platform decommissioning contracts for recycling at their facility in Great Yarmouth, including the onshore receipt and disposal of offshore materials and several assets for a major gas producer.

Under the contracts there is an aim of reaching 96% recycling rates and the work to recycle materials and assets is expected to begin in Spring 2017 when the platforms arrive onshore.

Veolia-Peterson is a joint venture between Veolia and Peterson, a value added logistics provider to the energy industry, providing full service decommissioning including decontamination, deconstruction, waste management and environmental services together with associated logistics, marine and quayside operations.

The partnership has been providing onshore decommissioning services for over 10 years. Set up to cover the full decommissioning of platforms the services include decontamination, deconstruction, waste management and environmental services together with associated integrated logistics, marine and quayside services.

To date the joint venture has recovered over 80,000 tonnes of offshore materials and achieved ‘excellent’ environmental assessment ratings in the process.

The work will cover disposal options for a number of production complex and surrounding satellite platforms currently located around 40 miles off the coast of Great Yarmouth. Recycling is expected to start this year and will take around four years to complete.

Veolia said that recovering these platforms at the end of their operational life is essential. Now using the new facilities the materials that they contain can be carefully extracted and returned to industry for re-use, and where possible assets that have further operational life can be sold. This, in turn, helps boost the sustainability of the industry.

“The industry has been looking for collaboration and these new contracts show collaboration in action right down the supply chain,” explained Simon Davies, decommissioning general manager of Veolia. “Our partnership has worked well at a number of sites and projects over the last ten years, and we are very pleased to secure the first important contracts into Great Yarmouth.”

Ron van der Laan, Regional Director, Peterson added: “We have been working hard on this development since 2013. These contract awards are a significant milestone and step towards establishing Great Yarmouth as a centre of excellence for decommissioning in the Southern North Sea”.

Supported by Peel Ports Great Yarmouth, Local Enterprise Partnership, Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Norfolk County Council the new decommissioning site at Great Yarmouth Outer Harbour aims to establish Great Yarmouth as the centre for decommissioning, and to expand to meet the growing need for this type of work.

Veolia added that the new works will help create approximately 10 new jobs, with further expansion and employment as the projects develop.

Read More

Circular Economy Report: £4bn Potential Value for Three Industries in UK Alone

Some 13 million tonnes of materials, worth around £4 billion per year, could be recycled, reused or remanufactured from the manufacturing, pharmaceutical and chemical and food sectors in the UK alone, according to a new report from environmental services firm, Veolia

Veolia Acquires Closed Loops Plastic Recycling Assets in East London

Veolia UK, has acquired the manufacturing assets of East London plastic bottle recycling firm, Closed Loop Recycling, in Dagenham, East London.

Veolia Joins New Plastics Economy Initiative as Core Partner

Veolia has joined the New Plastics Economy initiative, which is led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation – a three year initiative to build momentum towards a sustainable plastics system.