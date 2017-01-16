On-Site Aerobic Digestion Tech Helping California Companies Meet New Regulations

On-site organic waste treatment technology provider, EnviroPure, is helping a number of firms to meet California’s Mandatory Commercial Organics Recycling program, which expanded its reach on 1 January this year.

The expansion of the regulations include all businesses that generate 4 cubic yards (3 cubic metres) or more of organic waste per week.

EnviroPure Systems said that its commercial food waste disposal technology offers a one-step solution for converting food waste into safe gray water, allowing businesses to meet the recycling requirement conveniently and achieve even greater sustainability.

On-site EnviroPure systems break down food waste in 24 hours through a combination of mechanical processing and aerobic decomposition.

Food waste can be deposited into the EnviroPure system directly or through a remote grinder that eliminates the need to sort, transport and store food waste — reducing labor and eliminating the pests and odor that accompany food waste storage.

In addition, by eliminating the need to haul food waste to a central composting facility, the company said that the system removes trucks from the road, further decreasing carbon footprint and increasing sustainability in business operations.

Case Study

Chapman University in Orange, California adopted EnviroPure three years ago as part of its campus-wide sustainability initiatives.

“Composting was going to add substantially to our waste management bill and result in the organic waste being trucked two hours into the desert, so the environmental impact was still going to be large from our food waste,” commented Mackenzie Crigger, energy conservation and sustainability manager with Chapman University.

“EnviroPure saves us money and got most of our food waste out of our landfill stream long before the state was requiring us to take action,” she said.

A 2014 analysis by CalRecycle, the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery, shows organic waste constitutes 34 percent of California’s waste stream. The 6 million tons of discarded food waste alone represents about 18 percent of all material going to landfills each year.

The California law, which began applying to businesses producing 8 cubic yards (6 cubic metres) or more of organic waste per week in April 2016, is part of the state’s goal of achieving 75% recycling by 2020.

EnviroPure’s digestion process generates a gray water byproduct claimed to meet or exceeds municipal wastewater requirements

